Man arrested in connection with June 2016 homicide in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Accomack County in 2016.

On Monday, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested Joseph Tykot in connection with the death of 41-year-old Eric Clifford Rhatigan, a resident of Eastville, Virginia.

Authorities said they responded to a report of a body in a field near Davis Wharf Road in June 2016. It was later identified as Rhatigan. The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Tykot was arrested just before 11 a.m. Friday and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the sheriff’s office investigation.

