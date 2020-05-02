Man arrested following overnight homicide in Parksley

Accomack County

Courtesy – Accomack County Sheriff’s Office

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Parksley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 41-year-old Tasley man.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received information about a man who had been shot on Brainard Street in Parksley just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies got to the scene, they discovered a man lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Reports say the victim, identified as 41-year-old Tasley resident Joe Northam, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, authorities arrested 30-year-old Ambrose Knox and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

