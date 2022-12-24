ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following two armed robberies early Friday morning in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of an armed robbery around 1:57 a.m. at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia. Deputies say later that night, the office received a report of another armed robbery around 9:23 p.m. at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall.

When deputies arrived at both scenes, they were advised that the suspect had fled the area. Upon investigation, it was determined that both robberies were related and deputies issued a “Be On the Look Out” for the suspect’s vehicle.

Charlie Ayres (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office) Unkown additional suspect (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

The Pocomoke City Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office encountered the vehicle and were able to apprehend the suspect after he attempted to evade and flee.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Charlie Ayres, was charged with robbery and attempted robbery Deputies say an additional suspect is being sought in this incident.