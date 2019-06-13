Man accused of abducting woman in Accomack County turns himself in

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with abducting an 18-year-old woman on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Wednesday morning has surrendered to authorities.

Virginia State Police said 20-year-old Jerry A. Satchell is faced with charges of felony charges of abduction, destruction of property and assault in the alleged kidnapping of Vermelle Tontrese Moore.

Satchell allegedly forced Moore to get into a pickup truck in the Greenbackville area of Accomack County early Wednesday morning, and then drove away.

Moore was found safe nearly 12 hours later in Maryland. The pickup was found Wednesday afternoon in Accomack County.

