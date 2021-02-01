Judge dismisses church’s lawsuit against Gov. Northam

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam by a church on the Eastern Shore.

Last year, the pastor of Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague was cited by police for breaking social distancing rules. Authorities said the church violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people when it held a service for 16 people during the pandemic.

The church went to court, asking for a temporary restraining order against Northam, saying his COVID-19 executive orders were unconstitutional. Northam then filed to have the lawsuit dismissed.