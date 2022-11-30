ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The driver, along with several students, was sent to a local hospital after their school bus crashed in Accomack Wednesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., a state police spokesperson alerted WAVY that troopers were at the crash scene, on Pungoteague Road just north of Boggs Road. This is in the Pungoteague area of the county.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the bus was traveling north on Pungoteague Road when the driver experienced a medical emergency. It was on its way to Pungoteague Elementary School.

The vehicle then ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck an electrical pole.

There were 25 children on board the bus when the crash occurred. Seven students, between the age of 5 and 10 years old, were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are still unknown.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital.

The road is currently closed following the crash. VDOT officials have set up detours in the area.

WAVY reported on another crash involving an Accomack County school bus in March.

Accomack school bus crash (Courtesy – Virginia State Police) Accomack school bus crash (Courtesy – Virginia State Police) Accomack school bus crash (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)