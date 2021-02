ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Accomack County responded to a house fire that took more than two hours to extinguish Saturday.

At about 10:26 a.m. units responded to Corbin Street in Hallwood for the incident.

Bloxom, Atlantic, Parksley, New Church, and Tasley fire departments all assisted and Saxis Oak Hall Rescue responded with EMS.