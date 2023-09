ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of house fire in Accomack County.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a house fire on Germaine Lane. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire raging from the home.

Firefighters battled the blaze for two hours until the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.