House catches fire on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A house caught fire on Chincoteague Island Friday, prompting multiple fire stations to respond.

Firefighters got the call around 4:45 Friday afternoon to 5080 Wildcat Lane.

Officials say when they got on scene, crews found flames coming from a large, three-story house.

Crews had to rely on a draft site to supply their tankers due to an insufficient water supply, officials say.

The house was extinguished and crews remained on the scene to monitor hot spots.

10 On Your Side is working to get more details. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.