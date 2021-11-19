Homicide investigation underway after woman found fatally shot on Daugherty Road in Accomack County

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old woman was found fatally shot last week at a home on Daughtery Road in Accomack County, and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded just after 11 p.m. on November 10 to the home in Daughtery after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, Chikira Antrice Fletcher, was unresponsive when deputies arrived and taken to Riverside Shore Memorial, where she was pronounced dead.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner in Norfolk to determine the cause of death, but Lt. Josh Marsh with the sheriff’s office confirmed she had a gunshot wound and the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Marsh said there were other people at the home when deputies responded, but none are suspected of shooting Fletcher.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or leave a tip at http://accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.