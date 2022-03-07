Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds at a residence in Accomac.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Jamar Antwyn Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive person around 8:05 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 26000 block of Drummondtown Road in Accomac.

Deputies arrived to find Smith with apparent gunshot wounds.

Smith’s body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Virginia State Police, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.