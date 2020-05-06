Hoda and Jenna give 38-year Accomack teacher surprise virtual retirement party

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The TODAY Show’s Hoda and Jenna recently surprised an Eastern Shore teacher of 38 years with a virtual retirement party.

Sherry Kinsey is a Title I reading specialist at Accawmacke Elementary School in Accomack County and was recognized during an episode of Hoda & Jenna Tuesday.

She is retiring this year after nearly four decades of teaching various grade levels.

Kinsey’s daughter said many people who meet Kinsey for the first time feel like they’ve known her for years.

“Sherry is the heart and soul of Accawmacke Elementary,” school Principal Javan Thompson said.

Some of Kinsey’s students and former students recorded videos of thanks for Kinsey ahead of her retirement. Some of those were shown during Hoda and Jenna Tuesday.

Kinsey’s principal set up a video chat with Kinsey. During the call, Hoda and Jenna popped into the call. Kinsey began to shed a few tears.

After Hoda and Jenna said hi, more people showed up on the call, including students, former students and colleagues.

Then, Hoda and Jenna showed a recorded video by Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod congratulating her on her retirement. The Eagles are giving Kinsey two tickets to an Eagles game once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and it’s safe to attend.

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Click here to watch the video on TODAY.com.

