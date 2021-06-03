Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore awarded $35k grant

Tyson’s Fresh Meat workers file in for a tour of safety measures put into place after the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, had to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in May. Lawyers for the estates of dead workers allege that the top official at Tyson Foods’ largest pork plant created a pool for managers to bet on how many workers would get infected during a coronavirus outbreak. (Brandon Pollock/The Courier via AP, File)

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Tysons Food announced on Thursday afternoon that they are awarding the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in Temperanceville a $35,000 grant.

The grant is aimed to support a mobile pantry that will be located near Tyson’s Temperanceville facility. The money is from a larger $1.5 million program that provides grants to nearly 30 organizations in 15 states.

“We are striving to provide healthy food to those struggling with Food Insecurity in our communities here on the Eastern Shore,” said Charmin Horton, Branch Manager at Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Support from corporations such as Tyson have made these initiatives possible.”

Over 4 million pounds, or 16 million servings, will be distributed thanks to the investment.