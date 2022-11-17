ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Florida man has been arrested after a high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening in Accomack County.

According to officials, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle around 4 p.m. that was traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road.

The vehicle did not stop for deputies and continued driving at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued northbound on Lankford Highway with the vehicle at some points driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Deputies say throughout the pursuit, the vehicle was seen driving through a field as well as passing cars on the shoulder of the road at 120 mph.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was then notified of the pursuit and ultimately engaged when deputies spotted the vehicle traveling at more than 130 mph.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle around 4:51 p.m. on Dunns Swamp Rd. The driver failed to comply with deputies, but was eventually apprehended with non life-threatening injuries.

Javoski Daniel Barnes (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Javoski Daniel Barnes was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule one or 2 drug

Possession of a schedule two drug

Eluding

Driving without a license

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has also obtained warrants against Barnes for eluding, reckless driving, driving without an operators license and destruction of property.