ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday in Parksley.

According to officials, multiple stations, including the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, were called to a residential structure fire around 2:20 p.m. in the 20000 block of McComas Drive.

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Accomack County. (Photo Credit: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Accomack County. (Photo Credit: Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc)

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single wide trailer on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire but the trailer had serious fire damage.