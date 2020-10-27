ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a crash involving a pedestrian resulted in a fatality Monday evening.
Details were still vague about the crash as of 8:45 p.m.
Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 5 pm. in the 35000 block of Belle Haven Road in Accomack.
Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.
Latest Posts:
- Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Accomack County
- Truth Tracker on political ads in the 2nd Congressional District
- Police investigating commercial armed robbery at Corner Mart in Suffolk
- Vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes at MMMBT in Suffolk
- Over 3.1 million state-of-the-art BinaxNow COVID-19 tests sent to North Carolina