Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Accomack County

Accomack County

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a crash involving a pedestrian resulted in a fatality Monday evening.

Details were still vague about the crash as of 8:45 p.m.

Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 5 pm. in the 35000 block of Belle Haven Road in Accomack.

