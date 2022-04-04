ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a crash involving a pedestrian in Accomack County Monday night was fatal.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday near 23135 Lankford Highway (Route 13) near Front Street, according to Virginia State Police.

The northbound lanes of Route 13 were shut down as of 9:55 p.m. The Virginia Department of Transportation had detours in place.

The crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police did not give any details about the identity of the person who was killed, nor any information about the vehicle involved.