Fatal crash in Accomack County; detours in place

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said one person died in a crash on the Eastern Shore Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on Route 13 in Parksley, which is in Accomack County.
All northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were shut down as of 7:45 p.m. VDOT had put detours in place and was rerouting traffic at that time.
Police said more information will be released as it’s available.
