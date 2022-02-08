Fatal crash in Accomack County; detours in place

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said one person died in a crash on the Eastern Shore Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on Route 13 in Parksley, which is in Accomack County.

All northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were shut down as of 7:45 p.m. VDOT had put detours in place and was rerouting traffic at that time.

Police said more information will be released as it’s available.

