Family seeking donations after losing everything to house fire in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A family is seeking help and donations after losing everything they had to a house fire over the weekend.

Crews in Accomack County responded to the house fire that took more than two hours to extinguish Saturday.

At about 10:26 a.m. units responded to Corbin Street in Hallwood for the incident.

Bloxom, Atlantic, Parksley, New Church, and Tasley fire departments all assisted and Saxis Oak Hall Rescue responded with EMS.

After speaking with a family member of the residents who were displaced following the fire, officials from Parksley Volunteer Fire Company have asked generous community members for donations towards the family.

Donations can be dropped off to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company or community members can contact Wayne Marshall at 757-710-9274 or Joetta Collison at 757-894-3795 to make other arrangements.

Below are information for future donations: