ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday.

Crews from Onancock Volunteer Fire Department along with several agencies responded to the residential house fire just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 19,000 block of Lankford Highway in Parksley.

The home sustained heavy damage and Red Cross officials are currently working with the family in regard to lodging.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding possible injuries sustained during the house fire.