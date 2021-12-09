Exmore man arrested after woman shot multiple times on Eastern Shore

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old Exmore man has been arrested after a woman was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Melfa.

The Accomack Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 12:37 a.m. to the 29000 block of Lankford Highway, just south of Spruce Street and His Way Fellowship church off the highway.

While deputies were on their way, they learned the 23-year-old female victim was being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. She was eventually flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.

After an investigation, deputies obtained warrants for Jaylon Calvin Harmon. He’s been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury.

He’s been held at the Accomack County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.