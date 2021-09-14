Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation launches ‘Count Me In’ basket drawing fundraiser

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation is launching their annual “Count Me In!” basket drawing fundraiser on September 15.



The launch is set for September 15. The baskets have been donated to help support the children’s library services at all the four libraries on the Shore in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague and Nassawadox.



Each of the 17 baskets is filled with gifts, goods and services with a minimum value from $150 to $900. The drawing will be held on Friday, December 3. The total value of all seventeen baskets is over $5,000.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the following locations:

The Book Bin

Jaxon’s C. D. Marsh Jewelers

All four Eastern Shore Public Libraries.

Online at ShoreLibrary.OurRaffle.org