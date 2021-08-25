Eastern Shore nonprofits to host back-to-school drive on August 28

Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Jeanna’s IFeed and Love Thy Neighbor are set to host a back-to-school drive with the goal of giving away school supplies for 200 kids.

“We are so happy to serve our Eastern Shore community with this back to school event,” said Michelle Tinner, Love Thy Neighbor owner/administrator. “Our goal is to ensure at least 200 kids have what they need to start school on the right track.”

The drive-by event is scheduled for August 28 starting at 2 p.m. in front of Love Thy Neighbor at 25262 Lankford Hwy in Onley. Supplies will be given out until they run out.

In addition to school supplies, event organizers will be giving out candy apples and Walmart/gas cards valued at $10. Two high schoolers will also be randomly selected to receive $200 towards other items needed for school.