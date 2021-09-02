Eastern Shore native holds fish fry to benefit Riverside Shore Cancer Center

Korey Finney (left) presents donation to Beverly Bowden (right) of the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. (Photo courtesy: Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital)

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore native has donated $500 to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center after raising money through a local fish fry benefit this summer.

Korey Finney, who graduated from Northampton High School and formerly owned a barbershop in Exmore, held the fish fry in June. It had about 75 attendees, Riverside wrote in a news release.

“It’s a good way to bring the community together,” Finney said.

Finney is now is an Atlanta resident but comes home once a month.

Finney was inspired to give to the cancer center because both of his grandparents had cancer. His grandfather had breast cancer during a time when many men didn’t know they could have it.

“I am family-oriented; in fact, I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family and this community’s support,” Finney said.

The $500 will go directly to supporting patients at the center whose financial burdens impact their ability to fight cancer.

“Our patients are grateful for support from Mr. Finney and other like-minded donors,” said Beverly Bowden, director at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “This thoughtful gift will directly impact the lives of patients who are on a particularly difficult journey right now. Mr. Finney embodies the community spirit and generosity for which the Eastern Shore is famous.”

