Eastern Shore Health District hosting upcoming flu vaccination clinics

Accomack County

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is hosting special, free, seasonal flu vaccination clinics for residents who have not yet had a flu vaccination this season. Residents age 3 and up are welcome.
 
The first walk-in clinic will be held on Tuesday, November 30, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Northampton County Health Department, which is located at 7114 Lankford Hwy., Nassawadox, VA 23413.

The second walk-in clinic will be held on Wednesday, December 1, from10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Accomack County Health Department, which is located at 23191 Front St., Accomac, VA 23301.

Health officials say the number of flu shots available is limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. 
 
For more information, contact the Accomack County Health Department at 787-5880 or 824-5616 or the Northampton County Health Department at 442-6228.

