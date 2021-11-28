Eastern Shore Health District hosting upcoming flu vaccination clinics

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is hosting special, free, seasonal flu vaccination clinics for residents who have not yet had a flu vaccination this season. Residents age 3 and up are welcome.
The first walk-in clinic will be held on Tuesday, November 30, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Northampton County Health Department, which is located at 7114 Lankford Hwy., Nassawadox, VA 23413.
The second walk-in clinic will be held on Wednesday, December 1, from10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Accomack County Health Department, which is located at 23191 Front St., Accomac, VA 23301.
Health officials say the number of flu shots available is limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact the Accomack County Health Department at 787-5880 or 824-5616 or the Northampton County Health Department at 442-6228.
