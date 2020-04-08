Eastern Shore reports first death from COVID-19

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District has reported its first COVID-19 related death.

The resident was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and a confirmed positive case.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our community. We are thinking about her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. “This growing crisis has already devastated many across the Commonwealth. We are investigating how she may have obtained the virus as we do in all cases in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

