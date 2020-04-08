Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Eastern Shore reports first death from COVID-19

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District has reported its first COVID-19 related death.

The resident was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and a confirmed positive case.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our community. We are thinking about her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. “This growing crisis has already devastated many across the Commonwealth. We are investigating how she may have obtained the virus as we do in all cases in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories