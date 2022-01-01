Dozens take the plunge as part of Chincoteague’s 2022 polar plunge

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore community took the plunge into 2022.

Dozens of people in Chincoteague participated in the ‘Polar Pony Plunge’ on January 1 in support of the local fire department and horses. The event kicked off at 1:22 p.m. in honor of the new year.

Participants dressed up in a variety of costumes, including horses, as part of the festivities.

Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)

Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)

Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)

Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)