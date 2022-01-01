Dozens take the plunge as part of Chincoteague’s 2022 polar plunge

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore community took the plunge into 2022.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Dozens of people in Chincoteague participated in the ‘Polar Pony Plunge’ on January 1 in support of the local fire department and horses. The event kicked off at 1:22 p.m. in honor of the new year.

Participants dressed up in a variety of costumes, including horses, as part of the festivities.

  • Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)
  • Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)
  • Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)
  • Chincoteague Polar Plunge (photo: Dan Flood)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10