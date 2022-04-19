ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently looking for a man accused in a shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to the Woodland Trailer Park in Parksley just after 7:30 p.m. on April 15 regarding an argument followed by gunshots.

While they were on their to the scene, deputies learned that a victim arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

When they got to the scene, deputies say reported that multiple homes were shot and a large number of cartridge casings were found in the area.

After further investigation, deputies identified the alleged shooter as 27-year-old Dominiques Rashad Wescott. He is currently wanted for several charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury.

Wescott is described as a Black male weighing 240 pounds and 5-foot-10 tall.

Dominique Rashad Wescott (Courtesy- Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

At this time, officials say there are no other suspects being sought for the incident.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.