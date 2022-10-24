ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Accomack County are seeking the community’s help in search for individuals they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the robbery came in around 1:55 p.m. in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway.

While on their way, deputies were told that the suspect was armed and had fled the area in an unknown direction.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter, and deployed a K-9. However, the K-9 was unable to detect a positive track, and the perimeter was released.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

