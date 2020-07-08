Death investigation underway after man found dead in home on Tangier Island

TANGIER, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found inside a home Tuesday morning on Tangier Island.

Deputies say they were tipped about the body just before 9 a.m. and found the man inside the home at 16303 Main Ridge Road. He was identified as 68-year-old Gregory K. Eskridge, of Tangier.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, and deputies are awaiting the examiner’s findings. The sheriff’s office didn’t have additional details about the case, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked call the sheriff’s office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.