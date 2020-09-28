Crews respond to vehicle fire in Perdue parking lot in Accomac Monday

Accomack County

(Photo courtesy: Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc)

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company in Accomac County said it responded to a vehicle fire at Perdue Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire Monday in the plant parking lot just before 2 p.m., the fire department said.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported.

