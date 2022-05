ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on Edgar Thomas Road in Accomac.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 5 p.m. and Tasley, Parksley and Bloxom units assisted.

Crews found fire on the outside of the house and smoke inside when they arrived. They were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the home, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not shared a cause of the fire at this time.