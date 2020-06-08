TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Accomack County say fire crews responded to a working fire at a property that has farm animals.
Dispatchers say crews responded to a fire at a farm-based property in the 10,000 block of Sand Street in Temperanceville around 6:20 p.m.
Dispatchers said there are animals at the property, but did not specify exactly what type of property it is.
The number or extent of injuries were unknown as of 6:50 p.m.
WAVY is working to find out more details. Stay on WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Crews respond to fire at farm property in Temperanceville
- After planning to permanently close, Norfolk gym reopens against all odds
- Virginia AG General Mark Herring among 18 asking for authority to investigate local police
- Peninsula YMCAs implement safety measures for phase 2 opening
- Senior Send-Off, Bethel High School’s Jalyn Whitfield