Crews respond to fire at farm property in Temperanceville

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Accomack County say fire crews responded to a working fire at a property that has farm animals.

Dispatchers say crews responded to a fire at a farm-based property in the 10,000 block of Sand Street in Temperanceville around 6:20 p.m.

Dispatchers said there are animals at the property, but did not specify exactly what type of property it is.

The number or extent of injuries were unknown as of 6:50 p.m.

