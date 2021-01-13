Crews respond to chicken house fire in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a chicken house that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Accomack County.

Parksley Volunteer Fire Company responded around 1 p.m. for the incident on Lankford Highway in Mappsville just south of Bear Town Road.

Firefighters worked the south side of the chicken house to attack the fire and then advanced inside from the west pushing the fire back to the point of origin.

Fire officials say they used multiple feet of hose to reach the chicken house as well as to protect the wood line, knocking the fire down on that side.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

The owners remained on the scene to help monitor the fire through the evening.