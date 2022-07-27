The swim will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The 2022 Chincoteague Island Pony Swim is back for its 97th year and set to take place Wednesday, July 27.

The Saltwater Cowboys will lead the ponies from Assateague Island to the east side of Chincoteague Island, where they will come ashore.

The swim will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. and can viewed in-person from the Veterans Memorial Park.

Shuttles are available, beginning at 4 a.m., and recommended to get to the viewing area. Visitors coming to the island are encouraged to park at the Chincoteague Municipal Center and take the shuttle.

Ponies will swim during “slack tide,” when there is a small break period between tides with no current.

After the ponies rest for 45 minutes, the Pony Parade will start down Main Street, ending at the carnival grounds for the auction.

The Pony Auction will then be held Thursday, July 28 at 8 a.m. to auction off the foals. This auction controls the size of the herd and keeps it from growing too large while raising funds for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Adult ponies are led back to Assateague Island on Friday, July 29.

The Chincoteague Fireman’s Carnival will be held all week (Monday-Saturday) starting at 7 p.m. with rides, games, raffles and food. Admission is free.