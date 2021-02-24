Chincoteague Island to host socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

This event is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association, a waterfront, historic district in Chincoteague Island, Virginia.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) – Chincoteague Island will host a free socially distanced scavenger hunt to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

A spokesperson for the Island said the 2-day event will be the perfect way to get out and enjoy fresh air while searching for clues to riddles.

Playing cards to participate can be picked up at any of the businesses below or on the Historic Main Street Merchants Facebook page and can be validated during the event on Friday, March 19, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The participating locations are the following:

Comfort Suites Chincoteague Island Bayfront Resort

Hampton Inn & Suites

Shore Post Parcel & Business Center

Wine, Coffee, and Gourmet

Island Butterfly Jewelry & Jubilee

Baycraft Printing

Seaside Vacations

Mae-Lynn’s East Coast Shells & Art

The Village Mall

Waterside Inn

Beach and Bead

Rustic & Rescued Antiques

Mr. Whippy

Days Inn

Island Roots

Famous Pizza

Best Western

Beach Road Roundup

Once complete, participants can cross the finish line to be entered into prize drawings that include getaways, gift cards, artwork, and more.

Costumes are optional and officials are asking all players to wear a mask and social distance when necessary while participating.

Sanitizing stations will be available at each location.

This event is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association.

For more information on the event, you can visit www.ChincoteagueMerchants.com.