Chincoteague Island to host socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) – Chincoteague Island will host a free socially distanced scavenger hunt to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
A spokesperson for the Island said the 2-day event will be the perfect way to get out and enjoy fresh air while searching for clues to riddles.
Playing cards to participate can be picked up at any of the businesses below or on the Historic Main Street Merchants Facebook page and can be validated during the event on Friday, March 19, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The participating locations are the following:
- Comfort Suites Chincoteague Island Bayfront Resort
- Hampton Inn & Suites
- Shore Post Parcel & Business Center
- Wine, Coffee, and Gourmet
- Island Butterfly Jewelry & Jubilee
- Baycraft Printing
- Seaside Vacations
- Mae-Lynn’s East Coast Shells & Art
- The Village Mall
- Waterside Inn
- Beach and Bead
- Rustic & Rescued Antiques
- Mr. Whippy
- Days Inn
- Island Roots
- Famous Pizza
- Best Western
- Beach Road Roundup
Once complete, participants can cross the finish line to be entered into prize drawings that include getaways, gift cards, artwork, and more.
Costumes are optional and officials are asking all players to wear a mask and social distance when necessary while participating.
Sanitizing stations will be available at each location.
This event is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association.
For more information on the event, you can visit www.ChincoteagueMerchants.com.