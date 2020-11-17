Chincoteague cancels Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Chincoteague’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Board said it made the decision after much consideration, saying “this is the best public safety decision” for participants and others involved.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

“We know this is another disappointment, but we are already working on some other special happenings because this is still a Season of Thankfulness and we still have so much to be thankful for,” the chamber wrote.

Still looking to see some lights and get in the holiday spirit? There are still plenty of events going on in the Hampton Roads area.

For more on what’s happening in Chincoteague, visit the chamber’s website.

