VDOT will close the roadway between the intersections of Saxis Road and Horsey Road.

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in northern Accomack County can expect detours as VDOT works to replace a bridge.

Route 701, commonly known as Jenkins Bridge Road, is expected to close starting next week as crews work to replace the bridge over Holdens Creek.

Drivers will be detoured as follows:

Motorists traveling northbound on Route 701 will be routed:

Right onto Route 695 (Saxis Road)

Left onto Route 693 (Neal Parker Road)

Left onto Route 702 (Horsey Road)

Right onto northbound Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road)

Traffic traveling from Route 13 (Lankford Highway) towards southbound Route 701 southbound will need to follow the alternate path of:

Left onto Route 693 (Neal Parker Road)

Right onto Route 695 (Saxis Road)

Left onto southbound Route 701 (Wessels Farm Road)

The new bridge will have steel beams, a wooden deck and a guardrail system that meets current design standards.

The project is expected to be finished this summer.