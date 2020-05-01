Body of female found on southern end of Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chincoteague say the body of a deceased female was found on the southern end of the island Thursday.

Her body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk for identification and further investigation, police said.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Virginia State Police Search and Rescue Team assisted Chincoteague Police with the investigation.

Police were seeking a missing person on April 20 in Chincoteague, 42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes, but police have not confirmed whether the body found Thursday has any relation to that missing person.

Those with information are asked to contact Chincoteague Police at 757-336-3155.

Latest Posts: