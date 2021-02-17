Bloxom men die in Metompkin Road crash on Eastern Shore

MODEST TOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Two Bloxom men died Tuesday night after their car hydroplaned and ran off the road, striking a tree.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. just south of Nelsonia Road near Modest Town. Virginia State Police say the driver, Brian Markis Handy, was heading south on Metompkin Road when his Lexus came upon the area of standing water.

A passenger in the backseat, 34-year-old Jemel Lydell Toppin, died on impact. Handy and the front-seat passenger, Samuel Keynhia Dennis, were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but Dennis died during the flight. He was also 34.

Police say none of the men were wearing seat belts at the time and speed played a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if alcohol contributed at this time, police added. Charges for Handy are pending a review of the case by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.