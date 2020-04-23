‘Bloods Gang’ member arrested in connection to attempted murder in Accomack County

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Marshals Service has arrested a Bloods Gang member accused of attempted murder in Accomack County.

Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on Tyler Lane in Accomack County a month earlier – on March 25. Deputies said that when they responded to the shooting they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Northan was arrested at a hotel in Pocomoke City, Md. at around 9:45 a.m. by U.S. Marshals from Norfolk and Salisbury, Md.

The investigation also included help from the FBI, the Accomack Sheriff’s Office, the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the Maryland State Police, the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to thank the U.S. Marshals and all the agencies involved with this team effort in bringing this fugitive to justice,” said Accomack Sheriff W. Todd Wessells.

