Authorities find body in woods in Melfa Friday

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a wooded area led to the discovery of a body Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety in a search Friday of a wooded area off of Redwood Road in Melfa, Virginia.

During the search, authorities found a body around 11:30 a.m.

The scene was processed by the sheriff’s office and the body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not looking for any suspects.

Police have not released information on the circumstances that prompted the search of the woods.

The investigation in to this incident continues.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident should call 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.