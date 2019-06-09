Accomack woman who put children in cages sentenced to 5 years

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — An Accomack County woman will spend five years in prison after her children were found living in filthy conditions, including inside cages, at her Mears home.

Deputies arrested Malista Ness-Hopkins in 2017 on child abuse charges after social workers found two of her five children living in the makeshift cages.

Hopkins told a judge she felt overwhelmed caring for the kids after her boyfriend died, and said she secured tops over two of the children’s cribs as a safety precaution to keep them from climbing out.