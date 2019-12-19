Accomack supes unanimously pass resolution supporting Constitution, 2nd Amendment

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution voicing its support for the Second Amendment.

Board member Ron S. Wolff said the board unanimously passed the resolution 9-0 at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening.

WAVY News 10 viewer photos show a large crowd gathered outside the meeting building.

The resolution reads, in part: “… [T]he Board, recognizing that certain legislative initiatives are expected to be introduced in the 2020 General Assembly, requests that as part of our legislative agenda, our State Delegate and State Senator diligently review and oppose any such legislation that may unconstitutionally restrict the 2nd Amendment rights of our county’s citizens.”

Accomack is the latest locality in Virginia to address the Second Amendment, either through citizen feedback during public meetings or through passing resolutions of support for the Second Amendment.

Some localities, like Accomack, have passed resolutions stating support for gun rights, but did not declare themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

Other localities, like Gloucester and Southampton counties, declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

The “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement follows the November election when Democrats were elected to become the majority in both the state Senate and House of Delegates.

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand: