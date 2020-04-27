Accomack sheriff’s office asks for public’s assistance in finding wanted man

Demarco M. Moore is wanted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy of the ACSO)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

The ACSO is searching for Demarco M. Moore. He is wanted for malicious wounding, failure to appear, and failure to do jail time.

Anyone with information about Moore should contact the ACSO at (757) 787-1131.

