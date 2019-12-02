Accomack sheriff: Man unintentionally shoots himself in hand at Walmart

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 66-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the hand at a Walmart in Accomack County Saturday, according to officials.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in Onley just after 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

They arrived to find the 66-year-old with an “accidental” self-inflicted gunshot wound on his hand.

First responders then transported him to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Virginia State Police, Exmore Police and Onley Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.