Accomack sheriff: Man at target practice assaulted and his weapons stolen

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was target shooting in Painter was assaulted and his weapons were stolen Tuesday, authorities said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man that was assaulted after a robbery Tuesday afternoon around 4:50 p.m.

The incident happened on Big Pine Road in Painter, Virginia. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from injuries.

The man said he was target shooting when four men approached and assaulted him. He said the men stole several of his firearms and fled the scene by foot.

The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the man’s description, the suspects were between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet in height and had slim to medium builds.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.

