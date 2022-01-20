Accomack schools will continue to require masks for all, despite Youngkin’s executive order

A student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they’ve never seen. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County School Board has decided to continue requiring masks for students and staff in city schools, despite an executive order from new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would give parents the choice to abide by mask mandates or not.

The announcement was made at the school board meeting on January 18. Superintendent Chris Holland said due to COVID health concerns, the School Board decided not to follow Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order #2.

The mask mandate will stay in place for all students, staff and visitors until further notice.

Youngkin’s order says there “is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children” and that “parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children.”

Specifically, the order states “parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also says parents won’t be required to provide a reason for their choice.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said last week that any school board that ends its mask mandate would be in violation of a state law passed last year. That means those divisions could be susceptible to lawsuits.

Norfolk, Isle of Wight and Northampton schools have both said their mandates will stay in place for now.