MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County Public Schools are closed Friday due to inclement weather and worsening road conditions.

The area will see showers and gusts up to 40 mph. The other big problem Friday is tidal flooding, which should impact low-lying areas on the Shore.

Rain is likely this morning with a few thunderstorms possible between the late morning and early afternoon. Strong winds this morning. Showers and Wind should taper off later today. Things will quiet down this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HZiRgMI6cW — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) October 29, 2021

The closure is for all students, staff and 12-month employees.