Accomack School Board to discuss reopening plan Tuesday night

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Administrators in Accomack County will present their proposal for the new academic year at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The “Return to Learning” plan posted on the district’s website includes three phases to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus level in Accomack County has remained relatively low compared to other areas of the state, including Hampton Roads, after a major spike in cases earlier in the pandemic at Accomack’s two large chicken plants.

Phase 1 is mostly online learning, with options for in-person learning for special education and childcare for working families.

Phase 2 would still be mostly virtual/remote, with additional in-person learning for Pre-K-3rd grade and English language learning (ELL) students.

Phase 3 includes more in-person instruction for all students, with an option for virtual learning. There would be staggered scheduling to help with social distancing and athletics and other extra curricular activities may be expanded.

Tuesday night’s School Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School in Parksley. The public is asked to follow CDC coronavirus guidelines if they plan to attend in person. You can also listen to the meeting live at this link.

